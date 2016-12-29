UFO Sighting in Wuhan Shi, Hubei Sheng on 2015-12-15 00:00:00 – 3 round shape ufos with redirection exactly the same

Me and my wife were hanging out, in our way back to home i saw a light at the west side of the sky. this light made me surprised because once it arrived on a dome shape building it changed the direction from south-north, to east-west! after while it has gone out of my site, i was about to turn round my head to go to home that i saw the second one, right after maybe 10 seconds of disappearing the first one, the same shape, same light, same direction and surprisingly same redirection! during this time i have started to capture the sight with my phone that is a bit low quality according to the distance. in the video you can see the third one comes in the same direction with same statistics! after third one i didn't see anything else even i was searching the sky for it.