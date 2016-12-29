UFO Sighting in Wading River, New York on 2016-12-30 03:50:00 – Let dog out approximatly 4;45. when i noticed she was looking at something in the sky. object seemed to know it was being observed

When i went to let in my dog. i saw she was looking very intently to the sky in a northerly direction. i let her in and watched a red orange ball in the sky probably 500ft or so weaving back and forth as if trying to hide behind tree branches. slowly it rose tracking in a south easterly direction blinking out several times. as it did so i observed faint objects ascending from it, approximately 3 times during the event. object continued on a sw arch now, around my home, blinking out several more times, zigzagging, accelerating and coming to a halt intermittently. finally, it accelerated (faster than a helicopter, but slower than a jet) blinked out and then a split second later i saw a bright flash and smaller fainter flash as it flew to the sw.