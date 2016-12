Outside smoking a cigarette like i often do...See this bright light i haven't seen before. i live on the mouth of a canyon so i have a pretty clear view of the sky, airport flight path, and any helicopters that fly over... thought it was a plane at first but planes and copters were flying by as i was recording and it wasn't moving. it hovered for a long time, dimming and brightening, sometimes blinking and then it slowly descended below the building and tree line.