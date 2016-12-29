UFO Sighting in Prince George, British Columbia on 2000-03-06 00:00:00 – Was repairing a roof with a friend when we noticed the object hovering above us for a few minutes. after that it moved at incredible speed and met up with another object like it. they swirled together then disapeared.

While repairing a roofleak with a friend we noticed an orb hovering above us.I cannot say how far away it was although it was close enough to see it clearly. it was a clear blue day with very few clouds. the object was a sphere that as it hovered moved slightly and it's edges looked as if heat was rising off a hot highway. it was bright as if the sun was shining on glass.I could not tell if it was metal or gas or light. after a few minutes it moved across the sky from its position to another position and met with another of the same object where they circled each other like they were playing and then they disapeared. when it moved from its first position to its second it co ered an area that i think a plane would take a minute, in seconds. i was left with a feeling like it was more a creature than an object the way it interacted with the second orb.