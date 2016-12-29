UFO Sighting in Pensacola, Florida on 2009-03-10 00:00:00 – Bright blue like light stationery seeing it it took off extremely fast then turned on a dime i. the opposite direction the back the other way. it zig zagged few times the shot of like a rocket leaving a blue like light behind it. made my hair stand up on
UFO Sighting in Pensacola, Florida on 2009-03-10 00:00:00 – Bright blue like light stationery seeing it it took off extremely fast then turned on a dime i. the opposite direction the back the other way. it zig zagged few times the shot of like a rocket leaving a blue like light behind it. made my hair stand up on