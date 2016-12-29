UFO Sighting in Amol, on 2014-05-15 00:00:00 – A hovering ufo

I went out to bakery , early at evening. i used to check the sky all the time to search for ufos. suddenly i saw a light above my head that come closer and the makes more distance to high. at first looking i thought it is lantern but the out light of this ufo was changing randomly from silver to orange. it was flying stationary and i stayed and observed it, it was cloudy and this ufo was the only light out there. i started to capture video but unfortunately i ran out of storage on my mobile phone, suddenly it changed the speed and direction and flied to the east. i chased it by my car but it changed the direction again to north-east and did speed up and i have lost it like it has been disappeared from the sky.