Black Triangle Sighting in La Barra, Departamento de Maldonado on 2016-12-28 20:30:00 – I was watching the sky and thought i saw an airplane, but curious turns it made changed my mind

I was waiting for the bus to go home after work and it was kind of delayed. i started looking at the sky and noticed red lights, which i thought were those of an airplane, but suddenly, the lights seemed to stop. and suddenly the lights went back very fast and again stood still. that`s when i grabbed my phone and recorded the event. the first ligts i saw in the object in the sky were red, and then i realizde thta under the rred lights also blue lights were shining too. the object made really weird back and forths and stood still, which really caught my attention, for the spped with which it moved is not possible for any flying machine i know of today, specially when floating still in the sky. another guy also noticed the strange behaviour of the flying object and asked if i was recording it, asking me what it was. i said i believed it was to be a ufo. after minutes, the object simply disappeared from sight. i was really happy that finally i had a recording of what i think is a ufo.