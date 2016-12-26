UFO Sighting in Port Greville, Nova Scotia on 2016-10-11 18:02:00 – My wife and i observedn 3 orbs and 1 “spidey–like” appear in the sunset sky.

where you and what were you doing at the time my wife was driving and i was in the front passenger seat. when we were approximately 1/2 way back home to port greville from parsboro which is about 19 km. distance. we were 10-15min from home in an area that provided a great view of the orange sunset sthen noticed what appeared to be fireballs and we assumed they were a meteor shower but then we noticed something out of place as 3 orange globes were traveling at different speeds/altitudes/hovering amd were leaving behind a d trail which didn't last long and was more of a rocket type which appeared to be linearily attached to greater the speeds the longer the tails length, reminded me of a jets shock diamond speed,greater matched their orange colour, the 3 orbs there was 3 of these objects but i never saw the spidey object until i looked at the pics to see if they were any good. it stayed with us above the power lines until we lost him when we arrived home. we lost sight of the orbs but spidey went over us one final time and this is when it changed colour from grey to red, green white but i'm not sure if was the body or the appendages that were changing colour. my samsung couldn't focus on it in time to get a pic of this event. when we arrived home the 3 orbs were still racing around for a short time which i tried to capture on my nikon 3200 but distance became a problem as it moved west over spencers island 2. what made you first notice the object? ' on the drive home we were commenting on the spectacular sunset when we came to a point where where the tree line hills and distance prevented us from locating them. 3. what did you think the object was when you first noticed it? that they were a meteor shower. 4. describe the object and its actions and motions the objects raced erratically and contained the following events:?Hovering/speeding up/down/changing altitudes. the spidy one was overhead when it changed from grey to green, white and red. however my camera t00k too long to focus on the object and we missed the shot 5. describe your feelings, reactions and actions my wife still doesn't believe in ufos but i'm convinced now. we initially were excited but when we went the final hill had to up a hill with fading light and spidy ufo right over top of us, we were geting a bit nervous, but we did get some fair photos even through car windows at 50 kmh and in hills and forest. 6. how did you lose sight of the objects we lost sight of the objects when the were approxiamelty 20 kms disance as they proceeded in a westernly direction over spencers island jecs notes nasa unexplained segment that has an x-15 pilot described a ufo. the grapic displayed in the that looks exactly like my spidy ufo.S5 main camera samsung 4 15 mpixels secondary cameranikon 3200d . at minute 53 i' changed over to thie nikon, and captured 4 events. you will have to zoom in quite a bit from the orignal photos. i may not have picked up everything in thesee photos with my graphic s/w. no other witness only 32 bods live here. proceeded west over spencers island and then disappeared behind the hills. looking forward to see what you can see cheers and have a fine navy day. mike aris also how do i send the remaining 4 out of 14 shots i have for mufon