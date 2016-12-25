UFO Sighting in Melville, New York on 2016-12-24 17:05:00 – Object observed while tracking satellite with binoculars

Whle observing a satelite on a south east trajectory another object appeared to yhe left of the satellite. as the satellite headed south east its became less luminous .The objext observed next to came from a south east direction and initially was heading north west. when object headed north west at my zenith it made a hard turn direct north . at no such time did the ibject begin to beighten as would be expected for such an object heading tword the sun . it was veiwable with the naked eye and with binoculars. when object reached about 20 degrees above the northern horizon i was unable to veiw it. at no time did the object disapear or go out of my sight. i have attached a description of where i was standing and a picture of the sky where the object came from