UFO Sighting in Gresham, Oregon on 2016-12-25 11:15:00 – White and gray long cigar look

Saw this gray and white cigar shaped object in the sky in gresham oregon off of stark st. north east of the kia car dealer ship around 11am, sunday december 25th, christmas day. we were driving west on stark st. i asked my husband, do you see that, it's hovering and not moving, he looked out the window just in time to see a little bit off it then it vanished in thin air. the weather was blue sky's with some clouds and 42 degrees out.. we pulled right into a gas station that was closed for the holiday and looked all over the sky but could not see it again. it went away so quickly we didn't get a photo or video.