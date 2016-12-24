UFO Sighting in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo León on 2016-12-25 00:00:00 – Orange sphere with half moon diameter

UFO Sighting in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo León on 2016-12-25 00:00:00 – Orange sphere with half moon diameter

We saw a sphere at a 60 ° altitude angle in the northeast direction, traveling in an ees-wwn direction, at the coordinates 25 ° 57'38.1 "n 100 ° 17'27.3" w, with an orange light and star-like flashes, at an approximate speed of 100 mph, without presenting sound.