UFO Sighting in Mission, British Columbia on 2016-12-24 20:30:00 – Glowing red and orange ball of fire

On an evening walk when me and another person looked north to the sky when we seen flaming balls of light orange and red in color . they were traveling south west maneuvering in ways airplanes are not capable of they continued traveling south west till they made an abrupt turn due west and disappeared . they were following each other sometimes inches apart there was no sound they flew effortlessly and they followed each other but not all following in the same path me and another person were astounded i never felt threatened i felt that this was a real visual encounter i seen it with my own eyes and nobody can say the different ive never seen anything like this and i 100% swear by what i saw