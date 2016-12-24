UFO Sighting in Kalispell, Montana on 2016-12-24 22:10:00 – 3 orange/fluorescent orange orbs both stationary and moving sighted for about 5 minutes.

While taking out my garbage at 10:10pm i noticed a truck pull into a parking lot next to me a gentleman exit his vehicle and shouted and pointed for me to look up and see a light he was observing. it was snowing lightly and the cloud deck was low enough over kalispell that the city lights were causing the cloud deck to be slightly illuminated. what i saw was a very bright single orange orb moving slowly from the east to the west. after about 60 seconds it appeared to fade out. then i noticed another orb appear behind it moving in the same direction. it became very bright and after another 60 seconds it became stationary. it then appeared to either fade or maybe gain altitude and fade after another 60 seconds. i then observed another orb in the eastern sky moving south. it became very bright and then faded after about 45 seconds. the whole incident took 4-5 minutes. the man who was watching these with me said he had been watching them for about 5 minutes before pulling over and parking. he did film them towards the end with his phone camera. i know it's christmas eve but i don't think it was santa's sleigh.