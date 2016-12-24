UFO Sighting in Estey’s Bridge, New Brunswick on 2016-12-23 17:10:00 – The object was high but i could hear a growl sound and it was a green pulse like rectangular lights, then it was changing direction.

I was putting my dogs out to go to the bathroom in the backyard and i heard a growling noise in the sky, so i looked up as i was thinking to myself that is was an unusual sound. my first thought was, is their an object crashing to the ground, but as i observed it for a few more minutes, it stayed stationary, then it went side to side. i called out to my husband, "there is a ufo in the sky, i'm fu$#%ng serious.Get out here and bring the camera. it's weird. he watched it for a bit and said that the camera wouldn't pick it up. it's probably a plane, he says. i said does a plane stay in one place, and then it started shifting back toward us, so he went in the house and retrieved the camera phone. what i got on camera is not what i envisioned but at least it was something. it really was an amazing view at the beginning which of course i do not have on camera because you are kind of bewildered at the start trying to decipher what you are seeing. the video definitely shows my excitement, but it also shows it fleeing toward the horizon.