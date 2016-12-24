UFO Sighting in Eagle Pass, Texas on 2016-12-24 00:00:00 – Objects appeared from horizon and travelled north to west.

A stream of lights appeared on the western horizon,and moved slowly to north and eventually disappeared to the west.