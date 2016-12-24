UFO Sighting in Caldwell, Idaho on 2016-12-23 00:00:00 – I saw what looked like a gigantic flock of black birds but they did things that birds don’t do.

I was at home last night and had just finished a late night work out. i was feeling very hot and sweaty so i decided to step out onto our deck to get cooled off, we have a significant amount of snow here. as i was standing there i looked up and saw what looked like several different groups of what look like black birds, hundreds of them grouping together and flying they way birds do. this was after midnight so i thought maybe they were bats. i've never seen bats like that before but it's possible. i started noticing that the "birds" starting lighting up. i saw one group actually line up, they were in a line and they would stop at equal distances from each other, then the first one would shoot off and one by one they went straight up. i saw another do a tight spiral downward and then an orange red flame came out the side of it. another had a quick orange bright light up behind it. they were doing 180 turns and looping flying together than apart. there were so many of them. i watched for quite some time and i noticed that i kept hearing jets flyover, we live within 50 or 60 miles of an air force base so that's nothing new but there was a number of them that were flying over this area. i couldn't see them, due to the darkness but i definitely heard them. i started feeling apprehensive almost like i was afraid to be noticed and went inside. our dog was acting strangely as well, like she was scared. she's a big dog and no coward but she seemed strange. other dogs across the street were also barking a lot, i'm not sure why. when i went to bed it hard started to snow but the last time i looked i could still see them.