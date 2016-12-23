UFO Sighting in Washington, District of Columbia on 2016-12-23 02:13:00 – I saw an ufo. in dc for wedding and saw ufo over washingtorn monument. then black helicopters flew over.

I saw an ufo! in was in d,c, for my friends' wedding and saw ufo over washingtorn monument upon walking home. there was a loud humming buzz that made us look that way. i assumed it was a helicopter but it was light up and glowing which helicopters don't do. then there was flashes of colored lights. it hoovered and then seemed to fade away. i felt confused and asked sharon (who got married!) if she saw that but she didnt see it because it was only there for a couple few seconds. after it fade away, 2 or three minuets later we are walking again and i felt a lot of wind and heard a helicopter flying over.