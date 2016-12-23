UFO Sighting in Oklahoma on 2016-12-23 19:00:00 – This object has been there for months. tonight it has been disappearing then reappearing. clear skies.

This object has been visible from both sides of the world. my fiancee is in england and he see's the same object 7pm his time. it's always visible 7pm my time too. i stargaze a lot. i'm pretty knowledgeable on the star systems alongside planets. it's not a satellite. i have an app on my phone which tells me what's where in the sky. this light is artificial. it's very close to our atmosphere as it's only observable from one location at a time. tonight is the first night that this object has done anything. it's almost as if it's rotating and that's how the lights from the object are disappearing. it's been happening for over an hour now. we observes a change in shape too. no one is reporting this. why? something is going on with this object. just take a look to the sky. it's there every damn night and has been for the last few months.