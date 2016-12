It was about 6:30,7 o'clock on a november evening it was dark i was sitting in the passenger side of the car facing north northeast on route 61 and about a mile in front of me between the top of the mountain and the ground about halfway an orange light just lit up and it hovered in place for 3 seconds and it slowly at a steady pace went straight up into the sky and then it was just gone i couldn't see it anymore i would love to know what this is