I went outside to look at my neighbors halloween lights when i noticed a cluster of around one thousand star like orbs. at first i thought it was a light tower for aircraft but soon realized it was actually moving. the cluster gradually formed a line (not single file) and traveled in a southern path over my house where i lost view of them as a helicopter headed toward them. none of the lights left a trail like you would see with a shooting star. two of my neighbors observed it with me.