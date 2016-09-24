UFO Sighting in Oshawa, Ontario on 2016-09-23 00:00:00 – Was over a building huge ball,red green yellow lights one bright pulsing red light, disappeared, next time seen over trees huge shape had changed, then disappeared behind tree,s and gone.

At home we were just about to go to sleep, we have a window that looks right out to a field out back. my self, granddaughter and grandson noticed the ball of light over the apartment across the field. it was huge stationary and had lights green orange yellow red , the red light was brighter and was pulsing this lasted for about 10 minutes. my son and granddaughter went outside, my son took one picture and after 5 minutes they came back in stating it had gone, but it was still there and it had starting moving. me and my granddaughter then went out to see if we could stay in visual contact. we lost it then found it again while walking down the street, it was huge silent , i at first thought maybe it was a blimp. after we had gotten to the skate park it came into sight as a totally different thing, it was long and seemed to have two different sections but they were connected together. it was just over a tree line, i was not sure if it had changed shape or was it a second ufo. we walked closer, but as we went to cross the road it fell behind the tree,s, we ran around and it was gone.On the way home we meet a man who had seen it from his car and had drove to his mothers home where she say it as well.