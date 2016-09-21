UFO Sighting in Salt Lake City, Utah on 2016-09-20 00:00:00 – Observed a 6 lighted object in sky very quiet huge

I was at a concert at red butte gardens when my daughters boyfriend grabbed me and ran and we went near the right stage and looked up and saw this object in the sky the lights were dull i saw six equally spaced lights if you took eight lights spaced in a circle and took two away on opposite sides this is what i i saw i grabbed the phone and took some grainy shots but you can see the object. i assume it was very far away and huge. after it headed to 90 degrees we could not see it as the city lights either obstructed the view? i then saw a fast moving object jet ? chase the in same direction. the time was just after dark some of the band members, security personnel, myself, and my daughters boyfriend saw this pretty incredible.