UFO Sighting in Pelahatchie, Mississippi on August 17th 2016 – UFO goes left to right at high rate of speed several times.

I was trying to capture lighting strikes with my iphone 5s using burst mode. It was only moments later that I noticed the object in the photos. At first I thought it was the beginning of a lightning strike until I noticed the object moving as I scrolled through the photos. The object appears to move from left to right at a high rate of speed. There were big cumulus clouds in the sky and a lighting storm going on at the time. I estimate the object to be 1 to 3 miles away. As you can see in the photos there are stationary objects in the back ground to compare the movement to, I was about 40 feet away from the street lights in the back ground and the lights are about 50 feet apart. As the object abruptly stops and changes direction it appears get taller or even have something pop up from the top of it or out of the dome. When moving it appears to get smaller or flatter and the protruding top seems to go back down. It looks almost like a box at times but this may be because of the way it is illuminated in different sections. I would say it is probably dome or saucer shaped. Upon seeing the object on my phone I knew this was something that exceeded the technology that we currently supposedly have and was happy to have captured it on photo. The photos I have provide are from the burst on my iphone camera. I have more and I uploaded these to my laptop then a memory stick so some of the time stamps may be off but I have the original photos and burst still on my phone unaltered. These were taken at a place of business that's why I didn't give a physical address. I would be happy to give more information if that would help though. I also made a video of the burst photos using the app Imgplay just for easier viewing.Hope to hear from you soon.