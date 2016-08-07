UFO Sighting in Kemptville, Ontario on August 6th 2016 – Abnormally bright light spotted heading east over Kemptville

I was sitting in my room when my dad came in and asked if I'd seen the bright light that just flashed across the sky. I said no, I hadn't, but he was clearly spooked by it and told me to look out the window. I did and it was steadily moving away towards the tree line in the east, where it eventually disappeared behind the tree line. At first it seemed like a helicopter to me (that's always been our explanation for the lights that appear over the corn fields on a fairly regular basis) but I noticed it seemed to be more star like in it's light, and was way too bright to be a helicopter. It was just one steady, unwavering light that never faltered before it moved out of sight. Both my dad and I were spooked, despite having seen similar occurrences around our house before (those incidences normally occur during the summer, are much shorter in duration, and there are typically many moving together, not just one bright one). I also saw a video on someone's snap story that they had witnessed the same thing, which could either mean they live in the same area as I do (I'm unsure that this is the case) or that the light travelled quite a distance, which could indicate a helicopter.