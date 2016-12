1. leaving gas station 2. trying to cross the highway noticed them coming over the horizon 3. i was not sure i knew it was not a plane 4. there was a cluster of lights that was moving in a directional path crossing each others paths to the point they are on top of each other but still directional path 5. make my chest hurt, a piercing pain in my chest, told his friend to stop the car and start recording... 6. the all faded out in the same area