UFO Sighting in Carlton, Michigan on May 15th 1959 – IN 1959, WHEN I WAS 11 YEARS OLD, I WAS RIDING MY BIKE AND I CAME UPON A HOUSE THAT WAS OUT OF PLACE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

FILLED OUT REPORT FOR INFORMATION ONLY, FOR WITNESS ON THE PHONE AT MUFON H.Q., BY FIELD INVESTIGATOR L. FLECHTNER ON MAY 3RD, 2016. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IN 1959, WHEN I WAS 11 YEARS OLD, I WAS RIDING MY BIKE AND I CAME UPON A HOUSE THAT WAS OUT OF PLACE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. IT WAS NEAR THE RAILROAD TRACKS. THE CURTAINS WERE BILLOWING IN THE WINDOWS. I APPROACHED THE HOUSE AND WAS GOING TO KNOCK ON THE DOOR, WHEN A SHOT OF EXTREME FEAR WENT THROUGH ME. I RAN BACK TO MY BIKE AND WENT HOME. I GOT MY FRIEND TO GET ON HIS BIKE AND WE WENT BACK TO THE HOUSE. IT WAS GONE, I LOOKED FOR TRACES OF THE HOUSE BUT COULD NOT FIND ANY. THE HOUSE WAS CLOSE TO THE GOLF COURSE, SO I KNEW I WAS NOT LOST. AFTER ALL THESE YEARS I WANT THIS TO GO ON FILE IN CASE ANYBODY ELSE HAD THIS EXPERIENCE. I FEEL I SAW A SHIP, AND THEY MADE ME FEEL I WAS SEEING A HOUSE INSTEAD. JUST FOR INFORMATION, BUT IF YOU GET ANY INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THIS SIGHTING, PLEASE LET ME KNOW.