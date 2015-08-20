UFO Sighting in Cadillac, Michigan on November 30th 1981 – very large round no sound at all and it was able to stand still in mid air

I have two different incidents with U.F.O's the fist happened over 30 years ago in Cadillac Michigan the was over 1500 hundred people that reported it. we were coming from up north there had been snow mobil racing so the traffic was at a snails pace bumper to bumper then all of a sudden this flying saucer shows up out in the distance it dances back and forth across the highway then it positions itself up over the highway and starts descending at a fast rate of speed that it was obvious that it was no way it could stop before it crashed into everybody so all of the cars started to pull over and run into the woods it was such a panic that I saw cars rolling with no occupants because the people didn't have time to turn the engines off I saw people running with their children running behind them. everybody got off the road except me and my friend, I was screaming my head off for her to pull over that its going to crash!she looked at me and said its just a falling star I said are you crazy cant you see all the people running, she then said again very calmly (its just a falling star)I begged her to pull over and let me out. then just as the u.f.o got ready to crash into our car it stopped on a dime.It started going backwards as we proceeded forward.then the craft got on my side of the car and I could tell it was taking data of me. the car was illuminated with light I crouched down on the floor with my hands over my head and she repeated its just a falling star. then it flew out into the distance when I got home it was on the news. but the most profound experience I had was so out of this world that would be willing to take a polygraph exam. I had direct contact with these beings they are here to recruit humans they give them certain abilities to convince them to go along with them. they have then capabilities to make you able to read minds I would love to talk to someone in detail about this I need this off my chest ive held it too long