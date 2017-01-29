UFO News
Aliens & EBE Contact

Latest News

Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
23 days ago
Happy FOIA Friday fellow UFO nuts! The following report from Pepperrell Air Force Base, Newfoundland details a UFO witnessed by a tanker aircraft pilot and by ground radar. The pilot maintained visual contact of the UFO, calling down ...
0
UFO & Alien Disclosure News UFOs

By Rufus
23 days ago
The Chilean Navy has released an incredibly compelling video of a UFO captured on HD and infrared video displaying rather odd behavior. The video was captured by two experienced Navy officers during a routine daytime patrol along the ...
0
Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
December 30, 2016
Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason bis that each of these documents are very short, if not very intriguing: First is a pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering ...
0
Richard Dolan Melbourne Australia 2016
UFOs

By Rufus
December 26, 2016
Here Richard Dolan addresses a crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Later he boxed a kangaroo and arm wrestled Crocodile Dundee, but they cut that stuff out for brevity’s sake. What remains is well worth the watch if you’ve got ...
0
Photo by Ricardo Stuckert
UFOs & Science

By Rufus
December 24, 2016
Photograph by Ricardo Stuckert via National Geographic National Geographic recently published new photos of an extremely isolated Brazilian tribe which you can read about here. “That’s cool,” you’re probably thinking, “but what the heck does that have to ...
0
Ben Mezrich UFO TEDx Talk
UFOs

By Rufus
December 23, 2016
Ben Mezrich, author of the book The Accidental Billionaires which was adapted into the (awesome!) 2010 movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, recently gave a very interesting TEDx Talk on why he believes in UFOs and why you ...
0
UFOs

By Rufus
December 23, 2016
Once again, UFOTheater decimates the hoaxers with a clever video exposing their ineptitude. However, in this one he also offers a bit of life advice that they should all take to heart, namely stop making shitty hoax videos ...
0
Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
December 23, 2016
Here we blow the dust off a 1993 memo detailing a UFO sighting in Matanzas, Cuba. The memo reports that a group of residents observed a “bright white ball followed by lighted tail, something like a comet” which ...
0
UFOMG News UFOs

By Rufus
December 16, 2016
Dan Myrick, director of the genre-defining found footage film The Blair Witch Project is working on a new movie entitled Skyman and you can not only help fund it, but maybe even be in it. The film is ...
0
News scroller

Rufus May 2, 2015

Rufus April 8, 2015

Rufus April 25, 2015

Rufus June 10, 2015

Rufus April 8, 2015

Rufus July 2, 2015

Rufus July 11, 2015

Rufus April 24, 2015