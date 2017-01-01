UFO News
By Rufus
2 days ago
Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason bis that each of these documents are very short, if not very intriguing: First is a pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering ...
Richard Dolan Melbourne Australia 2016
UFOs

By Rufus
6 days ago
Here Richard Dolan addresses a crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Later he boxed a kangaroo and arm wrestled Crocodile Dundee, but they cut that stuff out for brevity’s sake. What remains is well worth the watch if you’ve got ...
Photo by Ricardo Stuckert
UFOs & Science

By Rufus
8 days ago
Photograph by Ricardo Stuckert via National Geographic National Geographic recently published new photos of an extremely isolated Brazilian tribe which you can read about here. “That’s cool,” you’re probably thinking, “but what the heck does that have to ...
Ben Mezrich UFO TEDx Talk
UFOs

By Rufus
9 days ago
Ben Mezrich, author of the book The Accidental Billionaires which was adapted into the (awesome!) 2010 movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, recently gave a very interesting TEDx Talk on why he believes in UFOs and why you ...
UFOs

By Rufus
9 days ago
Once again, UFOTheater decimates the hoaxers with a clever video exposing their ineptitude. However, in this one he also offers a bit of life advice that they should all take to heart, namely stop making shitty hoax videos ...
Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
9 days ago
Here we blow the dust off a 1993 memo detailing a UFO sighting in Matanzas, Cuba. The memo reports that a group of residents observed a “bright white ball followed by lighted tail, something like a comet” which ...
UFOMG News UFOs

By Rufus
16 days ago
Dan Myrick, director of the genre-defining found footage film The Blair Witch Project is working on a new movie entitled Skyman and you can not only help fund it, but maybe even be in it. The film is ...
Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
16 days ago
Happy FOIA Friday folks! Today we have a short report from September 1987 which details several UFOs sighted by multiple witnesses in Barbados. The UFOs are described by some as “between four and 18 slow-moving balls of light ...
Top Secret File Folder
FOIA Friday UFO & Alien Disclosure News

By Rufus
October 14, 2016
Happy FOIA Friday, folks! Here we have an intriguing memorandum addressed to the Acting Director of the CIA from 1957. It details a UFO that was tracked on radar from Long Island to Buffalo at an altitude of ...
