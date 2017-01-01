Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason bis that each of these documents are very short, if not very intriguing: First is a pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering ...Read more 0
Latest News
Here Richard Dolan addresses a crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Later he boxed a kangaroo and arm wrestled Crocodile Dundee, but they cut that stuff out for brevity’s sake. What remains is well worth the watch if you’ve got ...Read more 0
Photograph by Ricardo Stuckert via National Geographic National Geographic recently published new photos of an extremely isolated Brazilian tribe which you can read about here. “That’s cool,” you’re probably thinking, “but what the heck does that have to ...Read more 0
Ben Mezrich, author of the book The Accidental Billionaires which was adapted into the (awesome!) 2010 movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, recently gave a very interesting TEDx Talk on why he believes in UFOs and why you ...Read more 0
Once again, UFOTheater decimates the hoaxers with a clever video exposing their ineptitude. However, in this one he also offers a bit of life advice that they should all take to heart, namely stop making shitty hoax videos ...Read more 0
Here we blow the dust off a 1993 memo detailing a UFO sighting in Matanzas, Cuba. The memo reports that a group of residents observed a “bright white ball followed by lighted tail, something like a comet” which ...Read more 0
Dan Myrick, director of the genre-defining found footage film The Blair Witch Project is working on a new movie entitled Skyman and you can not only help fund it, but maybe even be in it. The film is ...Read more 0
Happy FOIA Friday folks! Today we have a short report from September 1987 which details several UFOs sighted by multiple witnesses in Barbados. The UFOs are described by some as “between four and 18 slow-moving balls of light ...Read more 0
Happy FOIA Friday, folks! Here we have an intriguing memorandum addressed to the Acting Director of the CIA from 1957. It details a UFO that was tracked on radar from Long Island to Buffalo at an altitude of ...Read more 0