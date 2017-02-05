Happy FOIA Friday fellow UFO nuts! The following report from Pepperrell Air Force Base, Newfoundland details a UFO witnessed by a tanker aircraft pilot and by ground radar. The pilot maintained visual contact of the UFO, calling down ...Read more 0
The Chilean Navy has released an incredibly compelling video of a UFO captured on HD and infrared video displaying rather odd behavior. The video was captured by two experienced Navy officers during a routine daytime patrol along the ...Read more 0
Oh boy! We have a double dose of fun for you this FOIA Friday. The reason bis that each of these documents are very short, if not very intriguing: First is a pretty heavily redacted 1974 memo considering ...Read more 0
Here Richard Dolan addresses a crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Later he boxed a kangaroo and arm wrestled Crocodile Dundee, but they cut that stuff out for brevity’s sake. What remains is well worth the watch if you’ve got ...Read more 0
Photograph by Ricardo Stuckert via National Geographic National Geographic recently published new photos of an extremely isolated Brazilian tribe which you can read about here. “That’s cool,” you’re probably thinking, “but what the heck does that have to ...Read more 0
Ben Mezrich, author of the book The Accidental Billionaires which was adapted into the (awesome!) 2010 movie The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, recently gave a very interesting TEDx Talk on why he believes in UFOs and why you ...Read more 0
Once again, UFOTheater decimates the hoaxers with a clever video exposing their ineptitude. However, in this one he also offers a bit of life advice that they should all take to heart, namely stop making shitty hoax videos ...Read more 0
Here we blow the dust off a 1993 memo detailing a UFO sighting in Matanzas, Cuba. The memo reports that a group of residents observed a “bright white ball followed by lighted tail, something like a comet” which ...Read more 0
Dan Myrick, director of the genre-defining found footage film The Blair Witch Project is working on a new movie entitled Skyman and you can not only help fund it, but maybe even be in it. The film is ...Read more 0